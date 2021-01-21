Nimiq Price Tops $0.0050 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $36.21 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,532.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,145.26 or 0.03750989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.00434922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.41 or 0.01360565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.16 or 0.00576948 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00419565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.91 or 0.00271563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00022897 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,928,490,682 coins and its circulating supply is 7,184,740,682 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.