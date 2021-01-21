Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lowered its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the period. NIO comprises about 1.3% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its position in NIO by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NIO by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000.

NIO stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,788,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.05 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

