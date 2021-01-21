Niobio Cash (NBR) Trading 20.4% Lower This Week

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $44,553.51 and $3.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

