Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $46.93. Approximately 1,647,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,213,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.63.

NIU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth $126,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth $488,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

