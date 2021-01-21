NIX (NIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $52,778.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 104.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One NIX token can now be purchased for $0.0631 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NIX has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $52,778.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,863.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.64 or 0.03737818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.00433562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.06 or 0.01351290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.34 or 0.00571346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00419955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00267563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00022859 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,588,621 tokens. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

