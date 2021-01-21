NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,149 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.16% of NMI worth $22,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $11,859,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in NMI by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in NMI by 10.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,558,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $893,723.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,534,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,347 shares of company stock worth $5,701,668. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

