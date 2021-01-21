NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Down 5%

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.29. Approximately 867,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 698,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.
NMIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 19,434 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $471,857.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,485.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $90,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,153,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth $11,859,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 108.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 603,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,100,000 after purchasing an additional 489,649 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,040,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,316,000 after purchasing an additional 451,530 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NMI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMIH)
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
