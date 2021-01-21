NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Down 5%

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.29. Approximately 867,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 698,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 19,434 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $471,857.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,485.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $90,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,153,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth $11,859,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 108.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 603,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,100,000 after purchasing an additional 489,649 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,040,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,316,000 after purchasing an additional 451,530 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

