NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CSFB raised shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NN Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,916. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. NN Group has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.07.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

