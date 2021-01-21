Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE NOAH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.22. 153,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,168. Noah has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84.

Noah declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 66.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Noah during the first quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Noah by 14.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the third quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

