Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.88

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.88 and last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 3731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Noah announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Noah by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,163,000 after purchasing an additional 434,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Noah by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after buying an additional 436,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Noah by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Noah by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Noah by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

