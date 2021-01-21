NOIA Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.90 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00512575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00039430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,127.76 or 0.03703634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016813 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

