NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $3,372.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007534 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,743,551 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

