Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.12

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.17. Noranda Income Fund shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Noranda Income Fund from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.97, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.49 million and a P/E ratio of -8.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.17.

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

