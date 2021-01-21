Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Trading Down 6.2%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.85. 1,062,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,146,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOG. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

