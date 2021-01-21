Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Scotia Howard Weill

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Scotia Howard Weill in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised shares of Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC cut Northland Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.16. 5,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,054. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

