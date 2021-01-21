Northrop Grumman (NOC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOC opened at $298.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

A number of analysts have commented on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

