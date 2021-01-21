Northstar Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,222. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

