Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.7% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,115,354,000 after purchasing an additional 696,521 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 103.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after buying an additional 695,284 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 574.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,606,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after buying an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 73.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,645,000 after buying an additional 467,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $221.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,194. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.40. The firm has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

