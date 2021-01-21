Northstar Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $352.49. 122,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,238. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $353.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

