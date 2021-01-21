Northstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,675 Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $75.90. The company had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $64.15. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

