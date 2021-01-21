Northstar Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.3% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,121,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $517.69. 33,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.36. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $205.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

