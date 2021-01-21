Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 323 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.0% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.67.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $742.08. 5,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,625. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $758.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $725.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.76.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

