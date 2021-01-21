Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.68

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.68 and traded as high as $32.57. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $32.23, with a volume of 37,595 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $316.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the third quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 328.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 83,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

