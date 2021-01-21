Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $3.06. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 69,996 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nova LifeStyle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 174.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 209.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,752 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.61% of Nova LifeStyle worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.