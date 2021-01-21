Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Trimmed by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

