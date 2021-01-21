Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13,518.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.