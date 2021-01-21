NPCoin (NPC) Price Tops $0.0045

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, NPCoin has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $327,543.88 and approximately $1,933.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 280.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008462 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 127.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. The Reddit community for NPCoin is https://reddit.com/