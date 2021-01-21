Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCMYY. HSBC upgraded shares of Ntt Docomo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CLSA downgraded shares of Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ntt Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of DCMYY opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. Ntt Docomo has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of -0.33.

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Ntt Docomo had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Analysts predict that Ntt Docomo will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ntt Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

