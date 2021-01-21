Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (NBVA.V) (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 7.4%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (NBVA.V) (CVE:NBVA) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 91,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 133,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The firm has a market cap of C$28.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89.

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (NBVA.V) (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in the cloud in North America. It offers Nubeva Prisms SSL/TLS decryption solution that decrypts cloud traffic and enables security teams to monitor network traffic and data in motion for threats; Netflow/IPFIX network protocols designed to collect IP traffic information enabling enterprises to determine the source and destination of traffic and to analyze traffic to identify the cause of congestion or to detect intrusion; and Nubeva Prisms Services Processor, a cloud-native packet processor.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (NBVA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (NBVA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.