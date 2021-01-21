Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Shares Up 13.5%

Shares of Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) shot up 13.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.

About Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

