Nuggets (NUG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,038.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Nuggets has a total market cap of $530,273.00 and $1,038.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

