NULS Achieves Market Cap of $24.88 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. NULS has a total market cap of $24.88 million and approximately $18.48 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00051575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00126795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00300250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00071679 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00070766 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.