Numeraire Market Capitalization Tops $119.68 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $26.80 or 0.00084635 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $119.68 million and $7.02 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00062475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.12 or 0.00537262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,236.13 or 0.03903780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,465,630 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

