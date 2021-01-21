Numeraire (NMR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.03 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $119.41 million and approximately $11.03 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $26.74 or 0.00086400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00062683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.00578364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00042902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.54 or 0.03875827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016637 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,465,628 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

