Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will report $5.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $17.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.42 million to $21.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.70 million, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $54.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,600,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $43.50 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

