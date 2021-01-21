NuShares 24-Hour Volume Reaches $374.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. NuShares has a total market cap of $931,024.21 and $374.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuShares has traded down 61% against the dollar. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008817 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,851,778,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,677,889 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

