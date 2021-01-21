Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CSFB set a C$41.00 price target on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) alerts:

NTR stock opened at C$67.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$34.80 and a twelve month high of C$70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.39 billion and a PE ratio of 403.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 2.2899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,077.84%.

About Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.