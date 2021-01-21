Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.60

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and traded as high as $16.80. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 432,502 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 36.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,573 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 10.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 82.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 105.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

