Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.60

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and traded as high as $16.80. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 432,502 shares trading hands.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NVG)
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
