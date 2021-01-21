Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.76

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.76 and traded as high as $15.08. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 4,628 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,059 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

