Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.91

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and traded as high as $16.24. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 53,835 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 602.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 169,163 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 44,325 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 145,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

