Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.99

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and traded as high as $15.18. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 41,495 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 48.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPXX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

