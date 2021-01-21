Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.99

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and traded as high as $15.18. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 41,495 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPXX)
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.