NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $7.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $542.01. The stock had a trading volume of 81,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,582. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $527.69 and its 200 day moving average is $503.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $335.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

