NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.92.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $11.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $545.97. The stock had a trading volume of 257,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,582. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $337.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.