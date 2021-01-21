NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,330,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.92.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $10.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $544.76. The company had a trading volume of 226,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,582. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $527.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.75. The stock has a market cap of $337.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.54, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

