NXM (NXM) Price Hits $37.05 on Top Exchanges

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, NXM has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $227.19 million and approximately $33.34 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $37.05 or 0.00120632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00052682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00126264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00291383 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00071727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00074505 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000766 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 6,713,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,131,940 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

NXM Token Trading

NXM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

