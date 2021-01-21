Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 5,022,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 15,106,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nxt-ID stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 2,301.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,057 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Nxt-ID worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

