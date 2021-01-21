Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Shares Gap Down to $8.28

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $7.18. Obalon Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 111,824 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 688.07% and a negative return on equity of 159.14%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Obalon Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) by 44,715.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.01% of Obalon Therapeutics worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

