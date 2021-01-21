Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Shares Gap Down to $8.28

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $7.18. Obalon Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 111,824 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.
Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 688.07% and a negative return on equity of 159.14%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBLN)
Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.
Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.