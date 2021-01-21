Observer (OBSR) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Observer has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and $436,390.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00062705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.75 or 0.00569179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.87 or 0.03882645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016705 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.