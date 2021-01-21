Observer Tops One Day Volume of $336,187.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. Observer has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and $336,187.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.00531435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00042096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,222.68 or 0.03892711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016801 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.