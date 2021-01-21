ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Shares Down 8%

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) shares traded down 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.14. 4,324,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 16,737,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ObsEva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Get ObsEva alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $198.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that ObsEva SA will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ObsEva by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.